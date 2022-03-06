Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

