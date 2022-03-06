Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 18,689 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 329.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock valued at $430,808,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $121.16 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.13.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

