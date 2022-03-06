Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

