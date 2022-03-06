Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,056.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,243.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,035.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,060.23.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTM. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.