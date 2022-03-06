Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $5.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

