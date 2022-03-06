DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,969 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in State Street by 89.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

