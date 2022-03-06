Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Hits $77,778.72

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $77,778.72 and approximately $434.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.29 or 0.06771105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.