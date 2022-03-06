Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

