Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,135 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

