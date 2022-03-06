Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,103 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 191,369 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.