SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $157.26 and a one year high of $250.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.30.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

