QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 1,545,163 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 276,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QGEN stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.