Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $461,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 578.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 144,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

