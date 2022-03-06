Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $57.96 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $57,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,882. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.13 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

