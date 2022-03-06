Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $43,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 190.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,667. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

