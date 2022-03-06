DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,038,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.50.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,623 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

