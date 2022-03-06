Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 187.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Hologic by 437.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,840 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 628.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 589,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after acquiring an additional 367,174 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

