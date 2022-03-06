Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 646.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPNG opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

