Activest Wealth Management Purchases 25,993 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 310.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

RSP opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

