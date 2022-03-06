1,465 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Shares of KMB opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.73. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

