Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in DTE Energy by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $332,885 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

