Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 76,614 VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USTB opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

