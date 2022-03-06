BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $99.91 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.