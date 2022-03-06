BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after buying an additional 291,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $85.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

