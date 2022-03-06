968 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 968 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 235,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 139.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

