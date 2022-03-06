Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,854,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $73,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STLA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $21.99.
About Stellantis (Get Rating)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
