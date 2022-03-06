Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.00

Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.47). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.47), with a volume of 33,213 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.
Lakehouse Company Profile (LON:LAKE)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Lakehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.