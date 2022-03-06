Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Up 58.7% in February

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the January 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $684,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

EGLX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 269,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,133. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

