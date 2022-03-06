DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT) Short Interest Update

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DTRT Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 2,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,209. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

