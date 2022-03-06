WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $452,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 25.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 137,638 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

