McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $5,322,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2,336.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 77,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 73,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

