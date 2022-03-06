McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 345 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $158.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

