Point Break Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Point Break Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,630,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,296 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 40.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $900,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

