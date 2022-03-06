McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after buying an additional 85,377 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,266,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $197.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.77 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.24 and its 200-day moving average is $208.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.