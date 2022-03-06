Marotta Asset Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $68.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.