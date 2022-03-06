Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $225.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.01. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.66.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

