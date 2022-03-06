Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

