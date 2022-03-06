Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) to post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

GPN opened at $128.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.