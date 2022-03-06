Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,773 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.25 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

