Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.68 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,327 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,111,000 after acquiring an additional 324,304 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

