Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.13. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 279,545 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$127.64 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

In other Falcon Oil & Gas news, Director Gregory Harold Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 670,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

