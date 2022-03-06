Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $396.04

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.04 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 399.60 ($5.36). Marshall Motor shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.29), with a volume of 4,967 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 324.64. The stock has a market cap of £308.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

