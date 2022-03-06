Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.21

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.21 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.19). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,030,829 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £163.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)
