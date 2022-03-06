Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as high as C$0.75. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 686,072 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$540.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00.

In other news, Director John David Kaplan sold 98,041 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$64,707.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,749.06.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

