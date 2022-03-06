MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $38.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $55.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.10 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $148.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 1,706,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,123,846 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

