Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 80,343 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,343 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,041,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,295,000 after acquiring an additional 147,596 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $74.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

