Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

