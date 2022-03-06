Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

