Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $475.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $570.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.78. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

