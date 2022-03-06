DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $604,557.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.45 or 0.06742789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.35 or 0.99743626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048306 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,667,557 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

